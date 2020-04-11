Chin-up for Saint Michael’s

Please share the news











A Saint Michael’s supporter is facing a period of personal growth during lockdown – while raising funds for local hospice care!

Bill Caw, whose wife Joan was cared for at the hospice before her death, has started growing a beard, and by seeking sponsorship from friends and family has already raised an astonishing £1,500 in little more than a week!

Clean-shaven Bill, who also volunteers for Saint Michael’s, has never had a beard, but decided to take it on the chin while self-isolating.

Here he explains his motivation for his hair-raising challenge: A week or so ago, my daughters Alison and Elaine suggested that I should grow a beard during self-isolation. Having been clean shaven for 60 plus years, this was a bit of a shock to the system but I decided to give it a go! It further occurred to me that here was an opportunity at this difficult time to try to raise some much-needed funds for a good cause. Saint Michael’s Hospice provides inspirational help to individuals with terminal illness as well as supporting their families in a very proactive way. I had personal experience of this when my late wife Joan was looked after there for almost two months shortly before she passed away, and sadly like many others, I have friends who have been or are being looked after in a similar way.

Bill added: I imagine that many of Saint Michael’s sources of funding are not available during this time and any additional help anyone can give will be much welcomed. I will grow and cultivate a beard for as long as we have to follow Government guidelines on Coronavirus and will keep it (suitably cultivated, of course) until at least one month beyond the lifting of restrictions. That means of course that I could be facially hirsute for some considerable time! To motivate me with this challenge, all I ask is that you make a suitable donation via my JustGiving page as below. Any amount, large or small, will be welcomed.

If anyone would like to support Bill’s challenge you can donate via his Just Giving page here