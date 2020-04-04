Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems pay credit to the Nightingale Hospital

Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems have paid credit to the huge efforts being put behind turning the Harrogate Convention Centre into a Nightingale Hospital to treat Coronavirus patients.
Judith Rogerson, Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems, Parliamentary Spokesperson said:
We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the people who have been working so hard this week to transform the Convention Centre into a Nightingale Hospital.
To put together such a major project in such a short space of time is hugely impressive.
This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone which makes it all the more wonderful that so many people in our community are pulling together to look after each other in so many different ways.
Pat Marsh, Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems, Council Group Leader said:
As a new era dawns in Harrogate with the opening shortly of the Nightingale Hospital in the Convention Centre our thoughts will be with those people who will have to use this facility and the Staff who will be working hard for them and just to say this Community will be there to support them in any way we can.