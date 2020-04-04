Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems pay credit to the Nightingale Hospital

Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems have paid credit to the huge efforts being put behind turning the Harrogate Convention Centre into a Nightingale Hospital to treat Coronavirus patients.

Judith Rogerson, Harrogate & Knaresborough Lib Dems, Parliamentary Spokesperson said:

We owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the people who have been working so hard this week to transform the Convention Centre into a Nightingale Hospital.

To put together such a major project in such a short space of time is hugely impressive.

This is an incredibly difficult time for everyone which makes it all the more wonderful that so many people in our community are pulling together to look after each other in so many different ways.