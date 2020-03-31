ONS data links a further 40 deaths to COVID-19 as community data now included

Please share the news











The Office of National Statistics compile statistics of all UK deaths and deaths that are attributed to COVID-19.

From 31 March 2020 the ONS have included in the count every death registered in the relevant week for which COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate (whether as the underlying cause of death or not)

The ONS data shows an additional 40 deaths, when compared to NHS data.

This data will published every Tuesday with an 11-day time lag.

This is in addition, but can vary from the data published by the NHS daily that shows deaths within a hospital setting. That data currently shows that 1,789 have died where COVID-19 had been tested for.

The current published ONS data is to week ending 20 March 2020, and we will update this weekly as further ONS data is released.

The data below is the overall mortality rate in the UK by week, showing overall deaths, average deaths based on the last 5-years and the deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Week Ending UK deaths Average UK deaths, previous 5 years Covid-19 deaths 3 Jan 20 12,254 12,175 0 10 Jan 20 14,058 13,822 0 17 Jan 20 12,990 13,216 0 24 Jan 20 11,856 12,760 0 31 Jan 20 11,612 12,206 0 7 Feb 20 10,986 11,925 0 14 Feb 20 10,944 11,627 0 21 Feb 20 10,841 11,548 0 28 Feb 20 10,816 11,183 0 6 Mar 20 10,895 11,498 0 13 Mar 20 11,019 11,205 5 20 Mar 20 10645 10573 103 27 Mar 20 526*

Figure with * is an NHS figure.

The ONS statistics, for the period available, show typical death rates for the time of year. However, the deaths recorded to COVID-19 were only just beginning to build.