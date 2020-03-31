Jewellery and computers stolen in village burglary

Please share the news











North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a house burglary in Asenby near Thirsk .

It occurred between 23 March and 27 March 2020.

Thieves broke into the house and stole jewellery and laptops.

We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

In particular, the police are appealing for information about any suspect vehicles or unknown persons in the area around this time .

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Liz Estensen. You can also email elizabeth.estensen@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200051209.








