Wide-ranging excuses given to Police on why people consider their travel essential

North Yorkshire Police have been stopping vehicles on the A59 (near Hopper Lane) this morning and enforcing the coronavirus instruction of only undertaking essential travel.

Primarily vehicles were targetted where there was more than one occupant and were given advice – some voluntarily turned around and said they were going home, some argued at length with the officers.

Fines were not being handed out, but there were many that were looking to push the “Stay at Home” instruction.

Fewston and Swinsty Reservoirs also had a number of cars parked by walkers, but less than the previous day.

These were some of the (non-essential) reasons given to the police over an hour at the roadside:

I needed to deliver a lawnmower

I needed to pick up a puppy

I wanted to go for a walk in the countryside

I wanted to visit my mother

The local vets are not open and I need to go to one in Lancashire

Many were travelling some distance, from another county. Some

Part of the need to keep people off the road is not to just avoid the spread of Coronavirus, but to minimise the likelihood of needing the emergency services – stay at home, stay safe.

What is essential (allowed) travel:

Medical appointments

Seeing people that you are the primary carer

Shopping, this should be as infrequent as possible and be done on your own

Travelling to work if you are a key worker or can not work from home

Saying goodbye when someone is dying

What is not essential (not allowed) travel:

Travelling to a destination to just exercise or walk a dog

Just going for a drive

Visiting extended family or friends

Shopping for non-essential items

Stay at home!















