43.5% of North Yorkshire community pharmacies report violent and abusive behaviour during last 5-days

Please share the news













As the UK responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Community Pharmacies in North Yorkshire are working tirelessly to ensure that everyone gets the medicines they need, when they need them.

However, they are experiencing exceptionally high demand for medication. This unprecedented demand for medicines is due to patients ordering their medicines ahead of the due date, ordering medicines they haven’t had for some time ‘just in case’ and are attempting to stockpile medicines.

Whilst working under immense pressure to ensure patients get their medication, they are also experiencing violent and abusive behaviour from a number of them.









In a survey of the 152 Community Pharmacies in North Yorkshire:

43.5% of Community Pharmacies reported that they have been subject to violent and abusive behaviour in the past 5 days.

Ian Dean CEO Community Pharmacy North Yorkshire said: We are requesting the following of patients, please do not abuse Pharmacy staff, treat them with respect as they do you, please do not stockpile medication and please do not order repeat prescriptions ahead of the due date . There is enough medicines in the supply chain, if everyone orders their usual quantities and duration. We ask you to do this, so we can do what your Community Pharmacy want to do which is keep their whole community safe.