Henshaws appeal for temporary care support workers to allow them to remain open if staff fall ill or self-isolate

Please share the news













A North Yorkshire specialist college which is exempt from the Government’s decision to close educational facilities during the corona virus crisis is now facing a different challenge.

Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate works with young people aged from 16 to 25, all of whom have special educational needs and disabilities.

The current school closure requirement does not apply to young people who have an Education, Health and Care Plan (EHCP), which all Henshaws students do.

All students have complex needs, often both physical and mental, and the College and Residential Housing is keen to recruit additional temporary care support staff to ensure it can continue to remain open, especially if current staff members fall ill or have to self-isolate.

Principal Adrian Sugden said: All parents are facing issues in terms of arranging care while schools and colleges are shut but the issues for our students and their parents and carers are far greater, especially in terms of organising appropriate care elsewhere, so we are recruiting now to ensure we can continue to meet their needs and keep them safe here for as long as possible.

The College and Residential Housing is ideally looking for people with an NVQ2/Diploma in Health and Social Care or relevant experience. Applicants should be over 18 and live within an hour of Harrogate and ideally will have care experience in either a specialist school or care setting.

The Care Support staff help to ensure the learning needs of students are met, supporting them within their lessons; they provide support for students with autistic spectrum and behavioural, emotional and social difficulties; and they carry out the individual care requirements for students, including personal care and feeding.

Adrian Sugden said: These roles might suit a student who has been sent home from university or perhaps someone who has retired recently. It would mean the world to our students and their parents and carers if they could help us to remain open during this crisis.

To apply, simply complete the application on the website at https://www.henshaws.org.uk/jobs/supply-support-care/.

Applicants will receive a telephone interview within two days of application.