HBC to close Culture, Tourism and Sport venues to the public

All Harrogate Borough Council culture, tourism and leisure facilities are to close.

The council has decided to close its leisure centres, swimming pools, community centres, Turkish Baths, two museums, the Mercer art gallery and tourist information centres.

This is with effect from end of business tonight (Friday 20 March) and these buildings will remain closed until further notice.

The decision is in line with updated government guidance and reflects the need for greater social isolation in light of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

For those people affected by these closures, there is no need for them to get in touch.

For customers with memberships, these will be suspended from tonight and there will be no charge for April of May.

Customers who have existing bookings will be contacted over the coming days.

HBC employees will continue to attend work, unless they fall within the priority categories identified.









Councillor Stanley Lumley, cabinet member with responsibility for sport and leisure, said: We do not take these decisions lightly, but this is the right thing for us to do. It is clear that the coronavirus is spreading further. We all have a role to play in doing what we can to prevent it by encouraging greater social distancing. By closing these facilities, we’re protecting our customers and our staff.