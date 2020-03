Organisers have said that they have taken the decision to cancel the Knaresborough Bed Race on 13 June 2020.

In a statement:

We are very sorry to have to announce that the Knaresborough Bed Race 2020 has been cancelled because of the coronavirus. Teams and sponsors will be hearing from us in the next few days. Thank you for your support, and we look forward to seeing you at Bed Race 2021.