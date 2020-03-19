Please share the news











Harrogate Grammar School’s annual Battle of The Bands recently took place and saw band, Radnor Fizz, comprising of both Sixth Form and GCSE Music students, emerge as the winners. They now have the opportunity to professionally record their piece and produce a CD.

The evening was a fantastic one, with students performing from year 7 right up to year 13, playing all sorts of styles of current music. The event is organised by the year 12 BTEC Music class as part of their course.

The Forum at Harrogate Grammar School experienced a brilliant turnout, the atmosphere was phenomenal with students, parents and staff alike all dancing the night away to the fabulous music our students produced. This year, there was even a staff band including Headteacher, Neil Renton, on keyboard, all overcoming their nerves and performing a fabulous version of ‘Feeling Good’ to a very excited audience.

Year 13 student, Hannah Shimwell, singer in Radnor Fizz, said, “Around ten bands entered Battle of the Bands 2020, with all of us learning one song of our own choice. It was really fun rehearsing for a couple of weeks with great musicians and deciding on how we wanted our song to sound. The evening itself was fantastic; everyone was so enthusiastic and there were so many talented people playing. We feel honoured to have won and want to thank everyone involved for making it such a great evening.”

Photography by year 13 student, Matt Roberts