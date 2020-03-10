Council protection for the Pinewoods extended

Please share the news











1 Share

Asset of Community Value Designation Renewal is 1st granted in the Harrogate District.

Harrogate based conservation charity Pinewoods Conservation Group (PCG) has been granted a renewal of its Asset of Community Value designation for the Pinewood, Harrogate. The Pinewoods, including Rotary Woods and Irongate Field, was first offered additional protection under the Localism Act in 2015 for an initial 5 years. This extension, the 1st ever granted by Harrogate Council, will see this protection extended to March 2025.

Harrogate Council have confirmed that this was granted on the basis that the Pinewoods “furthers the social wellbeing or interests of the local community”. It will also mean that the council will need to consult with the PCG around any potential disposal.

A spokesperson for The Pinewoods Conservation Group said: We are delighted that the council agrees that the Pinewoods continues to be a key community asset in the region. As a charity we have worked tirelessly over the last 5 years with new events and improvements that have further enhanced the woods for the community. The continuation of this protection will offer some protection to the woods that remains under constant threat of development. We know our members and supporters will be comforted that any potential sale or lease of any part of The Pinewoods will continue to come under intense legal scrutiny.







