Harrogate Town failed to take full advantage of Barrow’s home defeat to Notts County,when they were held to a disappointing draw by Bromley F C.

Town were unchanged apart from Max Kouogun replacing Connor Hall,who had not recovered from a calf strain.

The teams took the field between a Guard of Honour by the Army Foundation College,as Town celebrated their third Annual Armed Forces Day.

There was little to enthuse the crowd or the BT Sports viewers in a cagy first half as Bromley got plenty of men behind the ball to nullify Town’s attacking threat.

The Ravens were the first to strike when Adam Mekki lashed a wild drive over Town’s bar.

Midway through the half,Town began to dominate and Jon Stead brought a full length save from Ryan Huddart,before moments later,the keeper turned a vicious drive from Jack Diamond round his near post.

The visitors hit back with Luke Coulson shooting narrowly wide from distance and Chris Bush breaking through,only to be halted by an excellent block by Will Smith.

But with only seconds of the half remaining,Town almost took the lead when skipper,Josh Falkingham, crashed a dipping drive against the Raven’s crossbar.

But within two minutes of the restart,Town took the lead.

Ryan Fallowfield’s ball down the right touchline released Jack Muldoon and he hit a low centre across the area which reached the advancing Diamond who shot past Huddart.

The game began to develop into a long ball contest with neither side creating any clear cut chances.

Bromley’s best opportunity came when they were awarded a free kick on the edge of the area,but Coulson bent his effort round the Town wall into the arms of James Belshaw.

At the other end,George Thomson was equally profligate when he fired a Town free kick well over the bar,after Diamond had been brought down in full flow.

As the game entered its final few minutes,it looked as though Town would hang on for a vital three points,but disaster struck when sub Alex Bradley sliced Coulson’s corner into his own net.

Town,

Belshaw,Fallowfield,Falkingham,Burrell,Thomson,Stead,Kerry,(Bradley 78),Muldoon,W Smith,Diamond,Kouogan.

Unused subs,G Smith,Cracknell,Kiernan,Harratt.

Scorer,Diamond 47.

Booked Burrell, Town,Man of the Match,Diamond. Att.1339

Bromley,

Huddart,Kizzi,Winfield(Clifton 76),Holland,Coulson,Cheek,Brigham(Raymond 87),Mekki(Williamson 64),Bush,Whitely Rees.

Unused subs,Wood,Najia.

Scorer,Bradley OG.

Booked,Mekki,Winfield,Rees,Kizzi.

Referee,S Mather







