Appeal for information after car damaged in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police are investigating a traffic incident that left one vehicle with damage to a door and side panels. The owner is appealing witnesses and and information to be passed to North Yorkshire Police.
The other vehicle involved failed to stop at the scene, but it is believed to have front end damage.
- It happened on junction of York Road and King James Road in Knaresborough
- 5 March 2020 at 20:30
If you have any information then please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting NYP04032020-0450