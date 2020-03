Please share the news











Police contacted at 11.40am, 2 March 2020 to a report of a collision between bus and a car near the new roundabout on the High Street.

Ambulance is in attendance and there is a report that a pedestrian, who was crossing the road at the time of the collision, has been hurt. Reports at this stage is minor injuries to pedestrian and the driver and passenger of the vehicle shaken but believed to be OK.

Further information as we receive it.