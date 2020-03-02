In Pictures: Girl Guiding Thinking Day celebrations

Please share the news











Girl Guiding Thinking Day was celebrated on Saturday 29 February 2020 at St Johns Church Hall, Bilton Lane Harrogate.

Thinking Day is normally 22 February and is when we all think about Guiding all over the world and UK.

World Thinking Day remains one of the most important dates in the guiding calendar, and every year the theme of the event encourages members to think about the big issues affecting them and their global community.

Sam Jennings said: The day has around 70 Rainbows, Brownies or Guides from 8 different groups in the Harrogate North District. The Thinking Day is celebrated all around the world and gives a chance to reflect. Each unit has been given a County in the UK and either physical, music or craft. They then decide what they do and all the units move to each table and take part. We also renew our Promises and will had a flag parade.

The World Association of Girl Guides (WAGG) has 10 million members

Jean Tennant, County Commissioner, said: Guiding has 500,000 members in the UK and is the largest female organisation in the world. Thinking Day is important and helps us to remember we are part of a much larger organisation, but originally it was to celebrate our founders birthday. Guiding can give young people so much and is very welcoming. You get to meet so many new people and be part of something. As an organisation we are looking at being flexible with the times we run our groups. Traditionally they have always been after school, but we are now looking at Saturdays. But people tend to think about crafts and indoor activities when they think of guides. We also have our camps and the newly redeveloped Birk Crag Centre. We have raised £1.1million of the £1.4million needed for Birk Crag, we still need to fit the centre out as we need to. It will be a fantastic facility. We would also ask people to think about helping by volunteering with us, that could be just a small amount of time each month. Having a group of volunteers working as a team to run each group, just makes things so much easier.







