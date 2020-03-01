Please share the news











Harrogate Town came from behind to reach the semi-finals of The F A Trophy,with an extra time victory over AFC Fylde.

As in previous rounds,Simon Weaver fielded a much changed starting eleven from the side that defeated Eastleigh in last Saturday’s league encounter,making seven changes.

After an early,dangerous centre by Mark Yeates across Town’s goal,the visitors were in complete command of the first half with a strong gale at their backs,courtesy of Storm Jorge.

Home keeper,Sam Hornby,was soon in action,cutting out a George Smith cross and tipping a twenty yard drive from Kian Harratt over the bar.

Next to go close was recalled central defender,Maxim Kouogun,when he headed a George Thomson free kick wide of the upright.

Warren Burrell,Jack Emmett and Alex Bradley also threatened the ‘Coaster’s’ goal,but the hosts reached half time with the scores level,much to the Town camp’s disappointment.

After the break,the roles were reversed with Fylde,aided by the elements, in the ascendancy.

Town custodian,Joe Cracknell,was soon in action having to keep out Kurt Willoughby’s header from a Yeates centre.

Unfortunately for Town,on fifty three minutes,The Coasters succeeded where the Town forwards had failed,when Jordan Williams hooked in a Yeates corner from close range.

The situation looked worrying for Town,but a double substitution on sixty seven minutes worked wonders.

Jon Stead replaced Harratt and Emmett made way for Jack Muldoon and Harrogate began to make inroads down the left wing.

Six minutes after the reshuffle Town were in the lead.

On seventy two minutes Muldoon broke down the left and crossed for Lloyd Kerry to beat Hornby with a low shot into the net.

Hardly had the cheers of the Town fans behind the goal died down when Muldoon made it two when he shot past Hornby at the second attempt.

As the match entered stoppage time,Town appeared to have gained their first win over Fylde,but the game still had a twist in the tail.

Luke Burke gained possession over thirty yards out and lashed a wind assisted rocket past the helpless Cracknell,to send the game into extra time.

Jack Diamond was brought on to replace Brendan Kiernan and he gave Town more attacking impetus down the left flank.

But with 102 minutes on the clock,it was Muldoon who secured Town’s victory,when he emulated Burke’s strike and drove a thirty yard screamer past Hornby.

Town had to endure some anxious moments as Fylde made desperate efforts to rescue the tie,and Ryan Croasdale should have equalised when he headed over from point blank range ,in the last action of a pulsating match.









Town,

Cracknell,G Smith,Burrell,Thomson,Emmett(Muldoon 67),Kiernan(Diamond 90),Bradley,Kerry(Hall 117),W Smith,Harratt(Stead 67),Kouogun.

Unused subs,Belshaw,Falkingham.

Scorers,Kerry 73,Muldoon 74,102 Att.803

Booking,Muldoon.

AFC Fylde,

Hornby,Byrne,Whitmore,Croasdale,Philliskirk,(Montrose 105),Williams,Burke,Taylor(Jameson117),Yeates(Kosylo 93),Willouby,French(Proctor 76).

Unused subs,Lavercombe,

Scorers,Williams 53,Burke 93.

Referee,J Bell.