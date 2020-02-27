Thought Bubble announces new guests for 2020

Please share the news













Thought Bubble, the UK’s largest comic art festival has announced even more amazing guests for this year’s comic con, scheduled to take place at Harrogate Convention Centre on 14-15 November 2020.

Among the new guests making the trip to Harrogate in November is Alice Oseman, the creator of the hugely popular LGBTQ+ young adult romance webcomic ‘Heartstopper’. Originally Kickstarter-supported and self-published, ‘Heartstopper’ now boasts a dedicated international following and an exciting TV adaptation currently in the works from See-Saw Films.

Joining Alice at Thought Bubble will be Eisner-nominated, New York Times best seller Cecil Castellucci, acclaimed British artist and The Walking Dead penciller Charlie Adlard as well as another New York Times bestseller, British artist Jock and Batman / DC writer James Tynion IV alongside many more.

These new names will join a host of previously announced guests including acclaimed Eisner Award winning American author & comic writer Joe Hill, creator of hit Netflix series ‘Locke & Key’, Canadian artist & writer Chip Zdarsky, who has worked on multiple Spiderman projects as well as Daredevil, Howard The Duck and Jughead for Archie Comics and G Willow Wilson, the Cairo based writer who created Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline a comic book with her acclaimed ‘Ms Marvel’ series.

Founded by acclaimed comic artist Lisa Wood (aka Tula Lotay) in 2007, Thought Bubble initially took place in the basement of Leeds Town Hall. Over the years the festival has grown massively and thanks to an unerring focus on comic art and a desire to push the industry to create more inclusive and diverse spaces, they have become one of the most important events for artists, writers and fans all across the world.

After over a decade in their beloved Leeds, in 2019 Thought Bubble took the decision to relocate their comic con to the massive Harrogate Convention Centre, just North of their West Yorkshire home, the move proved to be a resounding success with an estimated footfall of 15,000 visitors across the weekend alone for one their biggest festivals yet.

Chloe Green ,Thought Bubble Festival Manager: Our guest list has a bit of everything for everyone! A cool mix of classic DC, Marvel and 2000AD artists and writers, alongside wonderful webcomic creator Alice Oseman, the amazing Zainab Akhtar whose ShortBox continues to bring the most exciting small press comics to print, and then everything in between! It encapsulates what Thought Bubble is all about and we can’t wait to have them join us and thousands of other fans in November!









Newly Announced Guests:

Alice Oseman

Cecil Castellucci

Charlie Adlard

Jock

James Tynion IV

Ben Oliver

Christian Ward

Andy Belanger

Sean Phillips

Zainab Akhtar

Duncan Fegredo

Abz-J-Harding

Sarah Graley

Previously Announced 2020 Guests:

Joe Hill

Chip Zdarsky

G Willow Wilson

Ronald Wimbley

Becky Cloonan

Sara Alfageeh

Babs Tarr

Rafael Albuquerque

Emma Rios

More guests, events & exhibitors TBA