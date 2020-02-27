//

Extra stops added to Ripon mobile Post Office route

  • Mobile Post Office service for Staveley, Glasshouses, Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse
  • Mobile Post Office service offered by Ripon Postmaster
  • Changes to existing North Stainley, Wath, Melmerby, Baldersby, Kirkby Malzeard, Kirklington, Cundall, Helperby, Kirby Wiske, Borrowby Lower, Borrowby Upper, Kepwick and Nether Silton mobile services

Post Office Ltd is adding five extra stops to the Mobile Post Office service provided by the Postmaster for Ripon to restore Post Office service to five communities – Staveley, Glasshouses, Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse.

All these Mobile Services are scheduled to start week commencing Monday 23 March 2020.

  • Restoring Post Office services to the community of Staveley and Glasshouses with the introduction of a permanent Mobile Service.
  • Restoring Post Office services to the community of Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse with the introduction of a temporary Mobile services while we continue to seek a permanent solution.

The travelling Post Office, is aboard a specifically designed vehicle. The Postmaster for Ripon already provides mobile Post Office service to 13 rural communities.

To accommodate these extra stops changes have been made to existing mobile Post Office stops at North Stainley, Wath, Melmerby, Baldersby, Kirkby Malzeard, Kirklington, Cundall, Helperby, Kirby Wiske, Borrowby Lower, Borrowby Upper, Kepwick and Nether Silton. These changes will start week commencing Monday 23 March 2020. See notes to editors for further informatuo

Angela Bettison, Post Office Change Manager, said:

We are delighted to be able to restore Post Office service to Staveley, Glasshouses, Masham, Hampsthwaite and Lofthouse. Since the closure of these branches we have continued to work to identify a solution to restore services to these local communities. We are therefore introducing a Mobile service, which is a tried and tested way of maintaining service to smaller communities.

Post Office are keen to restore services to these communities as soon as possible, so we have decided to go ahead with our plans. However, The Post Office is now inviting customers and interested parties to give their comments on locations for the mobile stops, days and opening hours before arrangements are finalised.

Consultation will close on 25 March 2020. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 382323.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.





Details of the Permanent Mobile service at Staveley

Staveley Mobile Service

Village Hall Car Park

Main Street

Staveley

Knaresborough

HG5 9LD

Opening times

Friday11:15 – 12:15

Services

A wide range of services will continue to be available.

Access and facilities

There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

Transport/parking

Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of the Permanent Mobile service at Glasshouses

Glasshouses Mobile Service

Opposite Cliffe View Terrace

Glasshouses

Pateley Bridge

HG3 5QU

Opening times

Thursday13:40 – 14:25

Services

A wide range of services will continue to be available.

Access and facilities

There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

Transport/parking

Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of the Temporary Mobile service at Masham

Masham Mobile Service

Outside Masham Community Hub

7 Little Market Place

Masham

HG4 4DY

Opening times

Monday11:00 – 15:00
Wednesday13:00 – 15:00
Thursday10:00 – 12:00

Services

A wide range of services will continue to be available.

Access and facilities

There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

Transport/parking

Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of the Temporary Mobile service at Hampsthwaite

Hampsthwaite Mobile Service

Car Park at Hampsthwaite Memorial Hall

Hollins Lane

Hampsthwaite

HG3 2EJ

Opening times

Thursday14:45 – 15:30

Services

A wide range of services will continue to be available.

Access and facilities

There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

Transport/parking

Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

Details of the Temporary Mobile service at Lofthouse

Lofthouse Mobile Service

Car Park outside Lofthouse Memorial Hall

Lofthouse

Pateley Bridge

HG3 5RL

Opening times

Thursday12:30 – 13:15

Services

A wide range of services will continue to be available.

Access and facilities

There is a step into the Mobile vehicle, but an electronic tailgate is available to facilitate easy access for wheelchair users and those with disabilities.

Transport/parking

Parking is available close to where the Mobile van will park.

 

Details of changes to existing North Stainley Mobile service:

Q8 North Stainley Service Station, Ripon, HG4 3HT

Current opening times

Monday11:00 – 12:00
New opening times

Thursday09:00 – 09:45

Details of changes to existing Wath Mobile service:

Near Samwaies Hall, Main Street, Wath, Ripon, HG4 5ET

Current opening times

Friday10:25 – 11:25
New opening times

Wednesday10:55 – 11:40

Details of changes to existing Melmerby Mobile service:

Outside George and Dragon Inn, Main Street, Melmerby, Ripon, HG4 5HA

Current opening times

Friday11:30 – 12:30
New opening times

Wednesday11:50 – 12:35

Details of changes to existing Baldersby Mobile service:

Smithy Farm Shop Car Park, Baldersby, Thirsk, YO7 4PN

Current opening times

Tuesday13:00 – 14:00
Wednesday11:00 – 12:00
New opening times

Tuesday11:55 – 12:40

 

Details of changes to existing Kirkby Malzeard Mobile service:

Outside Mechanics Institute Village Hall, Main Street, Kirkby Malzeard, HG4 3RS

Current opening times

Monday09:00 – 10:30
Tuesday09:00 – 10:30
Wednesday09:00 – 10:30
Thursday09:00 – 10:30
Friday09:00 – 10:00
New opening times

Monday09:00 – 10:30
Tuesday09:00 – 10:30
Wednesday09:00 – 10:30

 

Details of changes to existing Kirklington Mobile service:

Village Hall Car Park, The Green, Kirklington,

Bedale, DL8 2NB

Current opening times

Tuesday14:15 – 15:15
Thursday14:45 – 15:15
New opening times

Tuesday10:55 – 11:40

Details of changes to existing Cundall Mobile service:

Outside Cundall Lodge Farm, Boroughbridge Road, Cundall, York, YO61 2RN

Current opening times

Wednesday13:45 – 14:15
New opening times

Friday09:05 – 09:35

Details of changes to existing Helperby Mobile service:

Outside Helperby Village Hall, Main Street, Helperby,

York, YO61 2NS

Current opening times

Monday12:30 – 14:00
Wednesday14:30 – 15:30
New opening times

Friday09:50 – 10:50

Details of changes to existing Kirby Wiske Mobile service:

Outside The Village Hall, Kirby Wiske, Thirsk, YO7 4ER

Current opening times

Wednesday12:30 – 13:15
Thursday13:45 – 14:30
New opening times

Tuesday12:55 – 13:25

Details of changes to existing Borrowby Lower Mobile service:

Outside Houses, Ballathie & Pentlands, West View, Borrowby, Thirsk, YO7 4QX

Current opening times

Tuesday11:15 – 11:45
Thursday11:15 – 11:45
New opening times

Tuesday13:50 – 14:20

 

Details of changes to existing Borrowby Upper Mobile service:

Outside Borrowby Village Hall, The Green, Borrowby, Thirsk, YO7 4QL

Current opening times

Tuesday11:45 – 12:15
Thursday11:45 – 12:15
New opening times

Tuesday14:25 – 14:55

Details of changes to existing Kepwick Mobile service:

Kepwick Mobile Service, Outside Holly House, Kepwick, Thirsk, YO7 2JW

Current opening times

Thursday13:00 – 13:15
New opening times

Tuesday15:10 – 15:25

Details of changes to existing Nether Silton Mobile service:

Nether Silton Mobile Service, Opposite Gold Cup Inn, Lead Lane, Nether Silton,

Thirsk, YO7 2JW

Current opening times

Thursday12:30 – 12:45
New opening times

Tuesday15:30 – 15:45




