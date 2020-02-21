pinewoods, harrogate
/

Local charity encourages objections to planning application

2 mins read
Harrogate based conservation charity Pinewoods Conservation Group (PCG) has written today to its members asking them to formally object to The Rotary Wood planning application. Rotary Wood is currently under threat by Harrogate Spring Water Limited (HSWL) who plan to extend their current bottling plant into the woods potentially destroying up to 4 acres of woodland.

Following a meeting on 22nd Jan with HSWL, Harrogate Rotary and the PCG it was agreed to pause any recommendation to the charity members and supporters to 20 Feb to allow for HSWL to provide additional information around environmental impact of the plans plus confirm details on replacement land.

Harrogate Council last month agreed to extend the consultation period to 8am on Monday, 9 March. It is expected that the council’s planning committee will decide on the case on 31 March.

Pinewoods, Harrogate

A spokesperson for Pinewoods Conservation Group said:

Lines of communication remain open with HSWL and their planning consultants but to date we have yet to receive any further details. We have been promised the ecology report imminently and will share if received. The replacement land issue remains our primary concern, especially with the planning variation that will see further erosion of open green space and loss of more trees.

However, it has been almost 3 years since outline planning was received with clear conditions that have still to be met. As such we have no option but to ask members to formally raise objections with the information currently available to us.

Once public green space is lost is will be lost forever as we really encourage supporters to spend a few minutes to make their feelings known.

A guide on how to object has been created that can be found via http://www.pinewoodsconservationgroup.org.uk/object





 


