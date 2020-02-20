Revised planning application submitted to Harrogate Borough Council for a new settlement around Cattal Station

Please share the news











Wetherby-based Oakgate Group has submitted a revised planning application for Maltin Village, a proposed new community around Cattal railway station, to Harrogate Borough Council.

Harrogate Borough Council has outlined plans for a new settlement of at least 3,000 new homes in the broad area of Cattal Station within their emerging Local Plan. The Planning Inspector has recently concluded his review of Harrogate’s draft Local Plan and this is now in its final stages. Should Harrogate Borough Council members now decide to adopt the Local Plan, the Council is expected to recommence the Development Plan Document (DPD) process which will define the new settlement’s boundaries within the broad location of Cattal, as described in the Local Plan.

Last year Oakgate Group submitted an outline planning application for Maltkiln Village to deliver a self-sustaining and distinct new settlement on a circa 260 hectares site.

If approved, Maltkiln Village would deliver a mix of high quality new homes and provide a genuine diversity of housing types and sizes, ranging from starter homes, family homes, self-build plots and homes for later life. Maltkiln Village would be made up of six distinct areas set within 69ha (170.5 acres) of publicly accessible open spaces and parkland owned and managed by the new residents through a new Community Land Trust, providing a semi-rural setting for the new community.

As well as providing community infrastructure such as schools, shops and health services, the proposals include 4.5 hectares of employment uses providing a variety of workspaces suitable for existing and new local businesses.

This means development has been set back further from the eastern edge and away from Kirk Hammerton and Old Thornville. Similarly, development has been pulled away from the previously proposed western edge. Other changes include a Sports Hub with pitches and changing facilities added to the western part of the village, while road layout changes are designed to minimise traffic impacts on existing villages, particularly Cattal, Kirk Hammerton and Hunsingore.

Richard France, Managing Director of Oakgate Group, said: We’ve listened to feedback from consultees and made changes to the proposals for Maltkiln Village. Importantly, we’ve created even more extensive areas of parkland and public open space within Maltkiln Village, and provided generous separation space between existing villages and our proposed new settlement. We look forward to working with Harrogate Borough Council, local people and stakeholders to shape this proposed new community as the Local Plan progresses to the Development Plan Document stage.

The masterplan would see the provision of two new primary schools – one of which would be in the first phase of the development – with shops, community facilities and a doctors’ surgery coming forward in due course. The plans for Maltkiln Village include major investment in the surrounding highways network, including replacing the dangerous

Whixley crossroads junction on the A59. There will also be improvements to Cattal railway station, including the provision of two new car parks, located to the north and the south of the station.

The public can find out more about the proposed development at www.maltkilnvillage.co.uk or on Facebook: maltkinvillage and Twitter @maltkilnvillage








