Local family to step out in support of Saint Michael’s Hospice Twilight Walk

A Ripon family will join the hundreds of walkers already signed up to take part in a spectacular sponsored 5 km Twilight Walk through Knaresborough, in support of a local hospice charity on Saturday, 7 March 2020.

Entry is just £10 for adults until Sunday, 23 February and £15 thereafter

Children are £5 with under 5’s free

Philippa Di Silvestro, and her young daughters, will walk in tribute to their husband and father Ivan, who was cared for during his last weeks by Saint Michael’s Hospice.

Saint Michael’s is organising the walk as a springtime celebration of light, life and love, and has recently extended the earlybird sign up offer for one week due to popular demand. E Funds raised will help local families living with terminal illness and bereavement.

This will be Philippa’s second year as a participant in the event, which is hosted by Stray FM and offers the community a chance to experience historic landmarks as they glow by lantern light amidst gentle entertainment. For 2020, the trail features new family friendly activities presented by Enchantica’s Workshop.

Philippa said: The Twilight Walk is a perfect blend of tranquil moments with time to reflect, alongside a wonderfully happy atmosphere – it has a real feeling of celebration and of the community coming together. For us, it’s a unique event and a really uplifting experience. During last year’s walk, my young daughter really enjoyed lighting a candle and taking a quiet moment, which was lovely to see. The castle garden, glowing with all the lanterns, was a beautiful moment that I will always remember too. We are really looking forwards to joining the walk again this year and supporting Saint Michael’s. Saint Michael’s Hospice is a very special place for us. The care they gave my husband in his last five weeks was fantastic and really took the pressure off; it let us be a family and make some very happy memories – for this we will always be very grateful.

As part of the Twilight Walk, walkers also have the chance to carry an illuminated glass lantern as a meaningful way to pay tribute to someone special or just to enjoy the atmospheric glow of this beautiful keepsake. Lanterns are £5 each.

The route, which starts and finishes at King James’s School, is suitable for all abilities. Walkers are encouraged to raise as much as possible through personal sponsorship, or may choose to make a donation instead. A special limited edition lantern will be given as a thank you to those raising £100 or more in sponsorship.

Sign up online at www.saintmichaelshospice.org or call (01423) 878 628.