Time running out to enter the Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2020

Time is running out for teams wishing to enter this year’s Great Knaresborough Bed Race. The final date for entries is Saturday February 29th, with more details to be found at www.bedrace.co.uk on the dedicated bed race website. The race will be held on Saturday June 13th, and it is going green this year, with theme The Environment.
The event has been held annually since 1966 without missing a year, and has been organised solely by Knaresborough Lions since 1998. A fancy dress parade through the town is followed by a race over a gruelling 2.4 mile (3.86 km) course.
Teams Coordinator Martin Brock commented:
We are really excited about this year’s theme. The parade is always a fantastic spectacle and we expect this year to be no exception. Teams will be free to as creative as they want when coming up with their bed designs, but we will encourage them to reuse, recycle and repurpose materials when decorating their beds to fit with the theme of the environment.