Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2019
/

Time running out to enter the Great Knaresborough Bed Race 2020

1 min read
Start


Please share the news

Time is running out for teams wishing to enter this year’s Great Knaresborough Bed Race. The final date for entries is Saturday February 29th, with more details to be found at www.bedrace.co.uk on the dedicated bed race website. The race will be held on Saturday June 13th, and it is going green this year, with theme The Environment.

The event has been held annually since 1966 without missing a year, and has been organised solely by Knaresborough Lions since 1998. A fancy dress parade through the town is followed by a race over a gruelling 2.4 mile (3.86 km) course.

Teams Coordinator Martin Brock commented:

We are really excited about this year’s theme. The parade is always a fantastic spectacle and we expect this year to be no exception. Teams will be free to as creative as they want when coming up with their bed designs, but we will encourage them to reuse, recycle and repurpose materials when decorating their beds to fit with the theme of the environment.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

retiring feva committee members Sue Holden, left, and Elaine Grinter, right, with Barry Blake
Previous Story

Feva says Farewell to two stalwarts

Latest from Community

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info