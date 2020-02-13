Bradford man given 2-years in prison for dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Harrogate

Please share the news













A 21-year-old Bradford man has been jailed for two years and three months after being caught in Harrogate dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

Reece North of Harden Grove, appeared for sentencing at York Crown Court on 12 February after previously pleading guilty to two charges, one of possessing heroin with intent to supply and one of possessing cocaine with intent to supply. He was jailed for 27 months for each offence, with the sentences to run concurrently. He was also given an additional month in prison for failing to attend an earlier court hearing.

His accomplice, a 17-year-old boy who was 16 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Back in July 2018, thanks to Harrogate CCTV operators and plain clothed officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team the pair were arrested shortly after being seen on camera carrying out a suspected drug deal in the town centre.

Officers intercepted them a short time later on Oxford Street.

North was found to be carrying 40 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and around £100 in cash. Officers seized a knife and mobile phones from the 16-year-old boy.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tom Barker of the Operation Expedite team, said: This was typical of county lines drug dealing with the pair travelling across the county border to pedal drugs in Harrogate. The result means two more drug dealers have been taken off the streets of Harrogate in the wake of a number of other arrests related to county lines drug dealing this week. I hope local people are reassured that we are doing everything we can to address the problem of drugs in the town. We urge members of the public to continue to report information about drug dealing in their community. No matter how small, it all helps to form a bigger picture, and you can be assured that will take action.







