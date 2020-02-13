Reece North of Harden Grove, appeared for sentencing at York Crown Court on 12 February
Reece North of Harden Grove, appeared for sentencing at York Crown Court on 12 February
/

Bradford man given 2-years in prison for dealing heroin and crack cocaine in Harrogate

2 mins read
Please share the news

A 21-year-old Bradford man has been jailed for two years and three months after being caught in Harrogate dealing heroin and crack cocaine.

Reece North of Harden Grove, appeared for sentencing at York Crown Court on 12 February after previously pleading guilty to two charges, one of possessing heroin with intent to supply and one of possessing cocaine with intent to supply.  He was jailed for 27 months for each offence, with the sentences to run concurrently. He was also given an additional month in prison for failing to attend an earlier court hearing.

His accomplice, a 17-year-old boy who was 16 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class A drugs. He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Back in July 2018, thanks to Harrogate CCTV operators and plain clothed officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operation Expedite team the pair were arrested shortly after being seen on camera carrying out a suspected drug deal in the town centre.

Officers intercepted them a short time later on Oxford Street.

North was found to be carrying 40 individual wraps of heroin and crack cocaine and around £100 in cash. Officers seized a knife and mobile phones from the 16-year-old boy.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Tom Barker of the Operation Expedite team, said:

This was typical of county lines drug dealing with the pair travelling across the county border to pedal drugs in Harrogate.

The result means two more drug dealers have been taken off the streets of Harrogate in the wake of a number of other arrests related to county lines drug dealing this week. I hope local people are reassured that we are doing everything we can to address the problem of drugs in the town.

We urge members of the public to continue to report information about drug dealing in their community. No matter how small, it all helps to form a bigger picture, and you can be assured that will take action.





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate Hospital
Previous Story

Father comments after Facebook posting about Harrogate Hospital

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info