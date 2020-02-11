UK’s only dedicated ice cream exhibition opens its doors in Harrogate

Please share the news













The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show opened the doors at the Yorkshire Event Centre this morning, running from 11-13 February 2020 in Harrogate.

The event is a showcase for the ice cream industry, with are a huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies.

The event is run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the only trade association for the UK industry with a 75-year history.

It attracts a high proportion of business owners and decision-makers from every aspect of the industry and other related sectors.

Ice Cream Parlours grow by 20% annually, this is the only dedicated exhibition for the UK ice cream industry bringing in a specialised visitor profile from one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors.

The event formally opened by Celebrity chef, Gennaro Contaldo.

Gennaro Contaldo, said: I’m delighted to be back in Harrogate opening the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show. The passion that artisan ice cream makers have matches my own passion for good food. I know Harrogate very well – I used to come here twice a month because I had a restaurant here. It is a beautiful town in a lovely part of the world.





