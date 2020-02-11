UK’s only dedicated ice cream exhibition opens its doors in Harrogate

The Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show opened the doors at the Yorkshire Event Centre this morning, running from 11-13 February 2020 in Harrogate.
The event is a showcase for the ice cream industry, with are a huge assortment of ice cream varieties, equipment and supplies.
The event is run by the Ice Cream Alliance, the only trade association for the UK industry with a 75-year history.
It attracts a high proportion of business owners and decision-makers from every aspect of the industry and other related sectors.
Ice Cream Parlours grow by 20% annually, this is the only dedicated exhibition for the UK ice cream industry bringing in a specialised visitor profile from one of the UK’s fastest growing sectors.
The event formally opened by Celebrity chef, Gennaro Contaldo.
Gennaro Contaldo, said:
I’m delighted to be back in Harrogate opening the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show. The passion that artisan ice cream makers have matches my own passion for good food.
I know Harrogate very well – I used to come here twice a month because I had a restaurant here.
It is a beautiful town in a lovely part of the world.