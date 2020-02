Please share the news













Police were contacted at 6.40am Monday 10 February 2020 to a report of a vehicle having gone through a fence and wall at the junction of Green Lane and Rossett Lane.

A blue Peugeot had caused damage to a fence and a brick wall.

Police attended and found the vehicle abandoned and no signs of injury. Officers conducted enquiries to locate the driver, who has been located safe and well.

Enquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances around the incident.