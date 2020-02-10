Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation helps students access technology

Please share the news













Thirty students at Henshaws Specialist College in Harrogate are to receive new iPads, thanks to a grant from the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation.

Students at the college, all of whom have special educational needs and disabilities, use the devices for everything from learning to being able to communicate with others but Henshaws needed more to help additional students with learning and development.

Henshaws College Principal Adrian Sugden said: As smart technology becomes more mainstream, affordable and user friendly, it creates an exciting opportunity to support people with disabilities to develop real, practical and transferable skills. We constantly seek new ways to enable our students to become more independent and this grant means we will have 13 new iPads that 30 students can use for both learning and pleasure.

Foundation Trustee Martin Gerrard said: As a long-term supporter of both the Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation and Henshaws, I have seen the amazing work both charities do so I was delighted to be able to present this grant.

Yorkshire Young Achievers Foundation grants are made to young people aged under 35 and organisations which work with them across the whole of Yorkshire and anyone who would like to apply can find details at http://www.yorkshireyoungachievers.co.uk/how-to-apply.html

The main fundraiser for the grants is the annual Yorkshire Young Achievers Awards, sponsored by McCormicks Solicitors. The 28th Awards take place on Thursday 19 November 2020.








