plans Harrogate
/

HBC support Inspector’s report on Harrogate’s Local Plan to help provide greater certainty

2 mins read
Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares

The independent government planning inspector who has been examining Harrogate Borough Council’s Local Plan has published his final report.

Richard Schofield concludes the plan is “sound” subject to modifications, published and consulted on in the summer of 2019, being made.

The inspector’s report says:

The plan’s strategy for growth and the delivery of new homes is positively-prepared, justified, effective and consistent with national planning policy.

It says the same for the council’s proposed approach to economic growth, transport, supporting infrastructure, the environment, and climate change.

Mr Schofield also references the following:

  • The overall provision of housing (637 dwellings per annum) reflects a “soundly based assessment of the district’s housing needs”
  • The principle and broad location of the new settlement are found to be sound
  • Proposed housing allocations (as previously modified) are satisfactory
  • The overall employment strategy and allocations (subject to a site reduction at Pannal are “sound”
  • The plan meets all of the legal requirements, including a sustainability appraisal and duty to cooperate
  • The inspector also concludes that exceptional circumstances existed to warrant the allocation of three permanent gypsy and traveller sites within the green belt

The publication of the inspector’s report is the final step in the public examination process.

It can be downloaded from the Harrogate Borough Council website along with the previously published main modifications.

The Local Plan will be discussed at a meeting of the council’s ruling cabinet on 3 March and at full council the following day.

The report highlights Green Hammerton as the preferred location for a new settlement, rather than Flaxby Park.

Councillor Rebecca Burnett, cabinet member with responsibility for planning said:

I would like to thank everybody who has worked with us to help shape the content of the Local Plan.

This report is great news for the district.

An adopted Local Plan will provide certainty to development in the district, providing homes, jobs and infrastructure.

It will also reduce unplanned speculative development and ensure that the district’s green spaces, built heritage and community facilities are protected.





Please share the news
  • 2
    Shares
  • 2
    Shares

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Harrogate police
Previous Story

Storm Ciara: Police respond to floods, fallen trees, stuck cars, escaped cows and a shed in the road

Matthew Wallis
Next Story

Matthew engineers a bright futire with the Harrogate Bus Company in National Apprentice Week

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info