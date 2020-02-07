Storm Ciara: LNER issue do not travel advice

Please share the news













London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers not to travel on Sunday 9th February as Storm Ciara is expected to bring severe weather conditions to much of the UK.

As a result of forecasted high winds, speed restrictions of 50mph have been imposed by Network Rail across the LNER route.

LNER will operate a significantly reduced timetable that will see half of the usual number of services run throughout Sunday 9 February.

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, said: We are expecting significant disruption to LNER services this Sunday, so we are advising customers not to travel. Customers with tickets booked for Sunday should instead use their tickets to travel on any LNER service on Saturday 8 February, before 18:00, or on Monday 10 February. For customers who do not wish to travel, a full refund will be available without charge.

For the most up to date travel information, customers can check www.lner.co.uk or follow @LNER on Twitter.