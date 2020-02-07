Azuma trains harrogate
/

Storm Ciara: LNER issue do not travel advice

1 min read
Please share the news

London North Eastern Railway (LNER) is advising customers not to travel on Sunday 9th February as Storm Ciara is expected to bring severe weather conditions to much of the UK.

As a result of forecasted high winds, speed restrictions of 50mph have been imposed by Network Rail across the LNER route.
LNER will operate a significantly reduced timetable that will see half of the usual number of services run throughout Sunday 9 February.

David Horne, Managing Director of LNER, said:

We are expecting significant disruption to LNER services this Sunday, so we are advising customers not to travel.

Customers with tickets booked for Sunday should instead use their tickets to travel on any LNER service on Saturday 8 February, before 18:00, or on Monday 10 February.

For customers who do not wish to travel, a full refund will be available without charge.

For the most up to date travel information, customers can check www.lner.co.uk or follow @LNER on Twitter.






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

foutnains abbey
Previous Story

Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal to close on the 9 February due to forecast high winds

Next Story

Network Rail passengers urged to check before they travel this weekend as Storm Ciara brings severe weather

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info