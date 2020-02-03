Pussycat Dolls to headline in York

Please share the news











York Racecourse have announced that Pussycat Dolls will headline on Friday Evening 24 July 2020.

The multi-platinum pop sensations – Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Jessica Sutta and Carmit Bachar have sold more than 55 Million records worldwide, streamed over 3 Billion times, x2 Winners at the MTV VMA and achieved eight U.K. top 10 singles. They made their much-anticipated live return during the final of X Factor: Celebrity at the end of last year, a show where Nicole Scherzinger is a long-standing judge.

The band will be bringing hits such as ‘Don’t Cha’, ‘Stickwitu’, ‘When I Grow Up’, ‘Buttons’ and more fan favourites back to life with their iconic dance routines and show-stopping vocals.

James Brennan, Head of Marketing and Sponsorship said, Announcements don’t come much bigger than being able to say that Pussycat Dolls will be bringing their Doll Domination to York Racecourse for a special Friday night performance to open the Music Showcase Weekend. Performances on a Friday evening have always had a special atmosphere with the excitement for the stars on the turf and the stars on the stage in the evening combining to make this an event to put in your diary now.

On the racecourse itself, The European Breeders Fund Lyric York Stakes will be the centrepiece of a six-race card that will precede the concert.

The tickets for Pussycat Dolls and racing officially go on sale at 8am on Monday 3rd February with Music and racing fans alike binge able to take advantage of some attractive deals by visiting yorkracecourse.co.uk or calling 01904 620911.









