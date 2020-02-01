The Wellbeing Café, Harrogate
/

Lighten, brighten, smile – The Wellbeing Café for all

2 mins read
Start


Please share the news

The Wellbeing Café in Harrogate is open to all, every Thursday.

It is between 1pm and 3pm from St Luke’s Church and for only £2 you can have a pot of tea, bowl of soup and a cake (or plenty of cakes!)

The group has around 25 to 30 people going each week, but they have room for more and want to make people more aware that it is there.

It was founded by Victoria Amella and Lizzie Turner, with Claire Coxon joining them to sort out social media and marketing.

The café is dementia friendly.

Victoria Amella said:

The café has been up and running for over two years now and has received great support.

It’s a place for anyone and everyone with a lovely friendly mix of people.

But we have a big room, lots of support and the scope to increase the numbers – we would like to have around 50 come along.

We would encourage people to just come along or if you know someone that may like the group, encourage them to come along or bring them along yourself.

 

 

Victoria Amella, Lizzie Turner and Claire Coxon - The Wellbeing Cafe, St Luke's Church, Harrogate
Victoria Amella, Lizzie Turner and Claire Coxon – The Wellbeing Cafe, St Luke’s Church, Harrogate

Maria said:

My husband, Alan, had an accident 2-years ago and was left with a brain injury.

The café gives me a 2-hour break with time to switch-off and time to do some other things.

It’s been a life-line for me and Alan has always felt very comfortable and accepted.

If I was to leave him elsewhere, or on his own, I would always be clock-watching and worried about him.

 

Joyce said:

The group has become a lifeline for us, even after moving out of the area, we still come back to the Café each week.

 

For more information see https://www.facebook.com/wellbeingcafeharrogate/ or just go along!






Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Previous Story

Views needed on proposals for Leeds Railway Station

harrogate town
Next Story

Aldershot 1 - 1 Harrogate Town

Latest from Community

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info