Art event to raise money for Henshaws in Knaresborough

Henshaws has an art event with artwork from across the region, alongside work created by artists living with disability from Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough

The event will include an auction and hanging exhibition of works including artwork created by artists living with disability who attend Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough. Antiques Roadshow’s Adam Schoon supports the event, along with Joe Dunning from Sotheby’s and art consultant and curator Heidi Donohoe.

All money raised from the art event will go towards Henshaws’ appeal, raising money to redevelop the Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough to improve accessibility and expand the support it provides.

Appeal Manager Sarah Martin said:

The Arts & Crafts Centre is an inspirational place, a community hub at the heart of Knaresborough.

The Centre opened with 50 individuals, who are called the Art Makers and 21 years later the Centre now supports over 175 talented individuals who attend every day of the week to make outstanding pieces of work.

Henshaws Art Event will take place at Rudding Park on Thursday 12 March 2020.





