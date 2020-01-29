Council open district’s horticultural future survey

Please share the news













Harrogate Borough Council have started a survey on the horticultural future of the district.

The survey will run until 23 February 2020

Results will be published March 2020

People can fill in an online survey at https://www.snapsurveys.com/wh/s.asp?k=157839401634

Two events are planned at the Harrogate Council offices, on Thursday 30 January 2020 5.30pm until 7.30pm and Friday 31 January 2020 3pm until 5pm

For the events, places need to be booked, following this link

Further details also on HBC’s website

HBC say that they want to understand what parks and spaces mean to people so they can provide the right service in the future.

These are the questions in the survey that will also be asked at the informal sessions on Thursday 30 January and Friday 31 January;

What three words would you use to describe Harrogate district’s parks and green spaces? How do we maintain Harrogate district as a horticultural destination for the future? What policies or principles do you want to see included within the way we design and maintain our parks and open spaces? Are there any specific things you think we need to focus on in order to improve our parks and open spaces? Flash forward 10 years… What three words best describe your hope for Harrogate’s horticultural reputation in 2030?

Councillor Andy Paraskos, cabinet member for environment, waste reduction and recycling, said: We want residents to share their views on what the Harrogate district’s parks and open spaces mean to them. We would like to hear from them about what they like or don’t like, what they’d like to see more or less of, or anything else they can think of that will help us provide the best service we can for the next ten years and beyond. It’s important to hear the positives to, so we can carry on doing that – it’s all about spending the budget that we have in right way. We have already consulted with other Councillors and we are now looking for the general public to comment. That can be online or in person at one of our open events and there is still space next to come along and talk to us.







