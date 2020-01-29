Choir ‘on song’ for charity

Please share the news













An evening of song, spoken word and music hosted by singing collective Straybirds is set to raise the roof for a local Harrogate charity.

Winter Spaces will be a celebration of the season and will feature special guests, pianist Jenny Martins and violist Angela Chan. The concert, on Saturday 8th February at Willow Tree Primary School, will raise money for the Harrogate Easier Living Project (HELP). This local charity supports people with age or health-related conditions to remain living safe and well in their own homes.

The choir is now in its fifth year under the direction of talented vocalist, pianist and conductor Neil Balfour. A dynamic mix of beginners and more experienced voices, the Straybirds are known for their beautiful harmonies, their eclectic repertoire and for their obvious enjoyment of what they do.

Straybirds www.facebook.com/straybirdschoir

Harrogate Easier Living Project www.helpharrogate.org.uk

Proceeds from the ticket sales will support HELP’s work tackling loneliness and social isolation, enabling people to continue living independently across the district.

Lizzie Hughes, Project Development Worker for HELP, said: Straybirds have a fantastic track record of raising money for local causes whilst sharing their passion for music. We are delighted to have been chosen as the beneficiary of this event. We’re looking forward to what promises to be a unique evening of music from a group that are all about creating an exciting musical experience.

Jane Beasley, Chair of Straybirds, said: HELP is such an amazing charity, with so many committed volunteers working hard in the community to spread kindness and assist those in need, and we are delighted to do our little bit to support their work. We absolutely love singing together and we’re really excited to perform our new songs, which we hope will bring a smile to everyone’s faces and raise some funds to support HELP in the process.

In the last 12 months, HELP improved the lives of more than 900 people across the district. The Help at Home team carried out 355 gardening, decorating and DIY jobs for people who can’t manage the tasks themselves and the charity’s volunteer drivers helped tackle social isolation by providing over 10,500 journeys for local people who cannot access public transport due to mobility, cost or location. The charity has nearly 100 volunteers helping to deliver its services and relies on community fundraising to continue its work.

Doors open at Willow Tree Primary School at 7.30pm with the music starting at 8pm. There will be a licensed bar and tickets can be bought on the door or in advance from HELP on 01423 813090 or from your nearest Straybird.

For more information, visit www.helpharrogate.org.uk/news