HSE open investigation after man dies at Catterick Garrison

The Health and Safety Executive and North Yorkshire Police are investigating a fatal accident on military premises at Catterick Garrison.

The incident occurred at Piave Lines Barracks at around 9.50am on Saturday 18 January 2020.

A 58-year-old man from Richmond, a contractor, was carrying out maintenance on a military vehicle when he became trapped.

He was given CPR but sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are receiving support while enquiries, led at this stage by North Yorkshire Police, continue.

Please note, the family ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time and do not wish to speak to media.

Reference number: 12200009966 for further updates.






