Drivers alerted to major work by developer in Harrogate – Penny Pot Lane

Please share the news













Road users are being alerted to the start of major road works by a housing developer on Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate.

The scheme is part of Persimmon Homes’ King Edwin Park residential development between the Jubilee roundabout and the Ethelburga’s estate. It will include completing the new entrance to the development and providing a drainage connection.

For safety, the work will be carried out under temporary traffic signals and will include some closures of the road.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, 3 February, and will take place in several overlapping phases with completion expected in June.

Lucie Jones, Community Liaison Officer for Howard Civil Engineering, which will carry out the work on behalf of Persimmon Homes, said: We have planned these works to keep the period of disruption to a minimum, but unfortunately there is likely to be some disruption for those living near or using Penny Pot Lane, although access to properties will be maintained at all times.

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access and Member for Harrogate Saltergate, said: This work is an essential part of the residential development. I am mindful that local residents and other users of Penny Pot Lane have been affected by road closures and temporary traffic management in recent times, and so the contractor will make every effort to minimise inconvenience and to keep everyone updated on progress.

Members of the public can sign up to receive a fortnightly email newsletter about the work from Howard Civil Engineering. This will provide details of any changes to the traffic management. Register for the newsletter at www.howardcivileng.co.uk/penny-pot-lane/ or send your email address to Penny.Pot@Howardcivileng.co.uk







