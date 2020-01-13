closed
/

Drivers alerted to major work by developer in Harrogate – Penny Pot Lane

2 mins read
Please share the news

Road users are being alerted to the start of major road works by a housing developer on Penny Pot Lane, Harrogate.

The scheme is part of Persimmon Homes’ King Edwin Park residential development between the Jubilee roundabout and the Ethelburga’s estate. It will include completing the new entrance to the development and providing a drainage connection.

For safety, the work will be carried out under temporary traffic signals and will include some closures of the road.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, 3 February, and will take place in several overlapping phases with completion expected in June.

Lucie Jones, Community Liaison Officer for Howard Civil Engineering, which will carry out the work on behalf of Persimmon Homes, said:

We have planned these works to keep the period of disruption to a minimum, but unfortunately there is likely to be some disruption for those living near or using Penny Pot Lane, although access to properties will be maintained at all times.

 

 

North Yorkshire County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access and Member for Harrogate Saltergate, said:

This work is an essential part of the residential development. I am mindful that local residents and other users of Penny Pot Lane have been affected by road closures and temporary traffic management in recent times, and so the contractor will make every effort to minimise inconvenience and to keep everyone updated on progress.

 

Members of the public can sign up to receive a fortnightly email newsletter about the work from Howard Civil Engineering. This will provide details of any changes to the traffic management. Register for the newsletter at www.howardcivileng.co.uk/penny-pot-lane/ or send your email address to Penny.Pot@Howardcivileng.co.uk





Please share the news

 

Support the Harrogate Informer

The Harrogate Informer is asking our readers to support local independent journalism.

We are editorially independent and publish without bias or influence – there is not a rich investor or shareholders that we answer to.

Good journalism is a valuable part of a community, but we want to do more.

Good journalism is about meeting people and covering a story. Our aim is to offer a wide range of news items and present them in an interesting way for all ages.

We are asking our readers to make a small donation, either as a one-off donation or a regular donation each month. Support can be from as little as £1

All contributions are appreciated, whether big or small. It enables us to expand the work that we are already doing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

David Ritson, General Manager at The Old Swan, presents the cheque to Linda Stead, Fundraise for the North at the Yorkshire Air Ambulance
Previous Story

Old Swan helps raise money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Latest from Harrogate

Cookies

This site uses cookies More info