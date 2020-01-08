Harrogate police
/

Driver left with serious injuries following collision near Huby

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses following a serious collision near Huby, Harrogate.

It happened at around 1pm on Wednesday 8 January 2020 on the A658 between Castley Lane and Riffa Business Park. It involved a silver Honda Civic  which was travelling from Pool towards Harrogate and a green Mercedes HGV which was travelling along the A658 towards Pool.

The driver of the Honda was admitted to Harrogate District Hospital with serious injuries. The HGV driver was uninjured.

The road is likely to be closed for some time whilst police examine the scene and officers would like to thank motorists for their patience as the road closure involves a long diversion at a busy time of day.

We are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident. If you have any information which may assist this investigation please email Andrew.Ingram@niorthyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or Julie.Brown@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or alternatively call 101.

Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200004197.






