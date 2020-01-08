Council say that variations to the plans for the Harrogate Spring Water bottling plant extension are significant and must go back to Full Planning Committee

Please share the news













Harrogate Borough Council have confirmed that the plans for an additional water bottling plant for Harrogate Spring Water Ltd will be put before the Planning Committee again.

Outline Planning permission was granted in May 2017 and for a development to extend the current plant onto adjacent land.

The original outline application has changed significantly and the application submitted on 20 December 2019 was for a building 40% larger than that previously approved for outline planning permission.

A council spokesman said: As the latest application (19/045245/DVCMAJ) is viewed as being significant it will be reported to the planning committee for determination at a date yet to be finalised.

The move has been welcomed by the Pinewoods Conservation Group.

A spokesperson for the Pinewoods Conservation Group said: We are very pleased that the council has agreed to refer the application back to the full planning committee. We are concerned at the increase in size of the planned development and that no evidence has been supplied that the various conditions the committee insisted on are to be met. It is important that both the public and councillors have the opportunity to fully scrutinise these amended plans.

Full details of the application can be found here via ref 19/05245/DVCMAJ

Planning application 19/045245/DVCMAJ (received on 20 December 2019) seeks permission for the variation of Condition 1 (Reserved Matters) in reference to the Design and Access Statement Addendum of planning permission 16/05254/OUTMAJ (outline application for the extension to existing bottling facility and associated works with access considered).

A covering letter accompanying the latter application explains the applicant wishes to seek consent for the construction of a larger building than originally planned and therefore seeking permission to vary the condition(s) of the proposed extension.

See Poll: Should Harrogate Spring Water be allowed to build on the Pinewoods ?







