Harrogate Spring Water have applied for planning permission to build on the Rotary Woods area of the Pinewoods.

Full details of the application can be found here via ref 19/05245/DVCMAJ

The land is owned by Harrogate Borough Council and Harrogate Spring Water are looking to build a 6,800 sq m building to increase bottling capacity.

The area of land is behind the current bottling plant.

