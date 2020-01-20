/

£5,000 target now crowdfunded to stage challenge to Harrogate Spring Water development plans

The Pinewoods Conservation Group have raised £5,000 in community funding to help mount an opposition to development plans by Harrogate Spring Water.

If the plans were approved, it would see a 6,800 sqm building on the Rotary Woods area of the Pinewoods. The Rotary Woods are an area of woodland behind the currently bottling facility on Harlow Moor Road, increasing bottling capacity.

The conservation group have reached their target to raise £5,000, a week ahead of schedule. The crowdfunding page will remain open to allow for further donations.

See https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/pinewoods/

 A spokesperson for the Pinewoods Conservation Group said:

We are absolutely overwhelmed that our fundraising target was met a week before the deadline. However, this is where the hard work will now really being. We will now be formally engaging legal support to help challenge both the planning application but more critically the planned disposal of public land by Harrogate Council.

Our immediate next step is to meet with Harrogate Spring Water this week to understand in more detail their plans and how they will address the various planning conditions that are already in place.

See Poll: Should Harrogate Spring Water be allowed to build on the Pinewoods ?






