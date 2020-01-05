Harrogate Grammar School Medical Conference

Harrogate Grammar School recently hosted its fifth Medical Conference involving students and staff from: Benton Park, Harrogate Ladies College, Prince Henry’s Grammar School, Pudsey Grangefield, Rossett School, Roundhay School, Temple Moor High School and Whitley Bay High School.
Students took part in a practice interview based on the multiple mini interview technique used in many medical schools with teachers drawn from across the Red Kite Alliance. The aim of the conference was to better prepare students for formal interviews.
Deputy Head Student, Sam Ignatiou said:
The medical conference was invaluable in helping me to better prepare for my MMI interviews in the future. The range of skills that were tested by the quick-fire tasks given at the stations forced me to assess situations quickly and thoroughly, while the feedback gave me areas that I need to improve on.
We discussed the importance of a doctor-patient trust as well as certain ethical issues and role-played difficult scenarios I may face in the future. Overall the experience has given me the courage to face my interviews with confidence.
Director of Sixth Form, Jonathan Powell, commented:
The opportunity for students to come together from across the region to gain valuable interview experience was incredibly rewarding and will hopefully give students a competitive advantage. We wish them every success.