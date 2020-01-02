North Yorkshire Police - Traffic Police
Fatal collision on B6160 near Bolton Abbey on New Year’s Day

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses, following a fatal collision on the B6160 near to Bolton Abbey on New Year’s Day.

The single vehicle collision happened at around 12.50pm on Wednesday 1 January 2020 and involved a silver Toyota MR2 with a distinctive maroon coloured soft top roof, which was travelling towards Bolton Abbey from Barden.

The driver, a man in his fifties from Nelson, Lancashire, died at the scene.

The road was closed until 7pm, to allow a full investigation to take place.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the area at the time, who may have seen the vehicle prior to the collision to contact them.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 1 and pass the information over to the Force Control Room quoting reference number 12200000350, or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

 


Latest from Harrogate

