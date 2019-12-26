Harrogate Hospital Ambulance desk worker receives Award of Appreciation by Mayor for YAA volunteer work

Please share the news













A Harrogate Hospital Ambulance Desk worker has received an ‘Award of Appreciation’ by the Mayor of Harrogate for his dedication to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

Paul Gallagher, who works for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, has been working on the ambulance desk at Harrogate Hospital since 2011 and has been displaying and selling Yorkshire Air Ambulance merchandise for donations. Over the last eight years, he has raised just short of £23,000 for the Charity.

Paul was presented the award on 29th November 2019 by the Mayor and Mayoress of Harrogate to recognition his fundraising efforts.

In attendance was also Steve Russell Chief Executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, Helen Callear Yorkshire Air Ambulance Director of Fundraising for North & East Yorkshire and Lin Stead, Regional Fundraiser for North Yorkshire.

Stuart Martin, Mayor of Harrogate, said: What a privilege it was to meet Paul, who over the years has raised so much money and awareness for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. His commitment to fundraising is to be commended, both April and I felt it was important to say thank you and acknowledge his commitment by presenting a certificate of appreciation.









Lin said: Paul has a great sense of humour and the staff and patients love him. Over the years he has shown tremendous dedication and passion for our charity. The money Paul has raised over the last 8 years has helped greatly towards the vital funding of our service, we are privileged to have such a wonderful supporter.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) serves 5million people across Yorkshire and carries out over 1,800 missions every year. The charity operates two, state-of-the-art Airbus H145 helicopters and needs to raise £12,000 every day to keep saving lives.







