Boreham Wood 2 – 1 Harrogate Town

There was no Christmas cheer for Harrogate Town at Boreham Wood,as they slipped to a disappointing defeat after conceding a goal deep into added time.

Town made four changes from last weeks F A Trophy tie, recalling James Belshaw,Warren Burrell,Josh Falkingham and Jack Muldoon,back into the starting line up.

The visitors made the quickest start and almost took a sixth minute lead when Wood’s Kane Smith blocked a Connor Hall shot on the line.

However,it took only fourteen minutes for Boreham Wood to register the first goal of the match.

A penetrative run from Justin Shaibu ended with him squaring the ball to Tyrone Marsh who shot past Belshaw.

Town retaliated strongly and Alex Bradley and Muldoon both shot narrowly wide of the woodwork,but Town had an anxious moment,when a superb strike from Kab Tishimanga rattled their crossbar.

With thirty nine minutes on the clock,Town proved that they could match Boreham Wood in the shooting department, when Bradley produced a stunning strike from distance which flashed past Ashmore in the Wood goal and entered the net in the top left hand corner via the woodwork.

Bradley again threatened early in the second half when he flashed a shot across Ashmore’s goal and the Wetherby Roaders looked good value to gain a valuable away point.

But home manager,Luke Garrard,had other ideas,and introduced Ricky Shakes to the fray to herald a period of dominance for the home team.

Belshaw had to tip a dangerous header from Keiran Murtagh over the bar and Marsh fired into the side netting.

As the game entered stoppage time,Town seemed on course for an excellent away point,but fate cruelly decreed otherwise.

A long range effort from Shakes was blocked by Will Smith,but the ball fell to Tishimanga who shot past Belshaw to seal a home victory.

Town,

Belshaw,Falkingham,Burrell,Thomson.Kiernan(Emmett 84),Bradley,Kerry(Brown 79),Muldoon,Hall,W Smith,Hancox.

Unused subs,Cracknell,Stead,Diamond.

Scorer,Bradley 39.

Booked,Burrell.

Boreham Wood,

Ashmore,Ilesanmi,Ricketts,Champion,Stephens,Tishimanga,Murtagh,Marsh(Mingola 76),Fyfield(Shakes 61),Smith,Shaibu(Woodards 90).

Unused subs,Gregory,McDonnell.

Scorers,Marsh 14,Tshimanga 90+3. Att.501(inc 34 away)

Referee R Atkin








