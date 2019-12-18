Young carers given Christmas presents and hampers after donations

Please share the news













More than 300 presents and 80 hampers have been donated to treat North Yorkshire young carers and their families this Christmas.

A number of the gifts were received from staff at the Department for Work and Pensions, while others were given by RAF Menwith Hill, the NHS and Chamber of Commerce. Local charity Carers’ Resource will hand the goodies out to young carers and their families.

A young carer is anyone under the age of 18 who has a parent or sibling with a physical or mental illness, a disability, or who misuses drugs or alcohol. Carers’ Resource also supports adult unpaid carers across the district.

The charity’s young carer worker in Harrogate Sarah Beard picked up the gifts from the DWP with two colleagues and a volunteer. She said: When I arrived, it gave me goose bumps to see the vast amount of presents and hampers. So much thought and detail had been given to the wrapping and choosing of gifts, along with the behind-the-scenes organisation of it all. It was amazing.

Young carer worker in Craven Laura Ives added: The DWP staff told me that they love to give and they enjoy this annual event, as they know they are helping our families – and especially children – at this time of year. It was a great team effort from both Carers’ Resource and the DWP staff.

The charity took the presents back to its offices in Skipton and Harrogate to be sorted. Carers’ Resource hosts two young carer clubs in Harrogate – one for primary school children and another for secondary school-age young people – and one in Skipton for 11 to 18-year-olds. The gifts will be handed out at the youth clubs’ Christmas parties.









Carers’ Resource head of operations in North Yorkshire Candy Squire-Watt said: I would like to say a huge thank you to our corporate supporters who give so generously at Christmas to make the lives of young carers and those they care for so much more festive. When caring responsibilities are heavy, Christmas can be the last thing on people’s minds. These wonderful, thoughtful gifts and hampers really help give carers a lift.

To donate to the Carers’ Resource Christmas appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/carersatchristmas Young carers can be put in touch with Carers’ Resource by a family member, teacher, GP or other professional, or they can get in touch themselves. See or call 01423 500555 in the Harrogate district or 01756 700888 in the Skipton area.