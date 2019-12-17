The day in pictures: fantastic Christmas Tree donated to Harrogate Fire Station

Please share the news













Harrogate Fire Station now has a Christmas Tree!

Last week Horticap said that they wanted to give away a huge tree, that they were unlikely to sell. A few ideas came in and the Fire Station was seen as the best.

The Fire Station is already in the Christmas news with a Christmas Day meal for those that will be on their own on – more to follow on that.

Horticap donated the tree and Yorkshire Lighting Services have provided the lights and spent a number hours today installing them.

The day in pictures….

(scroll to the end to see it illuminated this evening)