Still time to get a ticket to the Harrogate Christmas Concert, an event with 500 performers

The Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, Harrogate Choral Society and many children from local schools are coming together on Saturday evening for a Christmas Concert extravaganza.

Some tickets are still available.

Bryan Western, Musical Director of the Harrogate Symphony Orchestra, said:

This really is one Harrogate’s most atmospheric festive events.

There are over 500 performers; from the local junior schools, to the Harrogate Choral Society and the Harrogate Symphony orchestra.

We have been putting this family based concert on now for over 25 years and it has grown in popularity over the years.

To enable as many children as possible to be involved, we now have a 3-year rota system for the schools.

The youngsters get to enjoy  an experience that will live with them their whole lives – the opportunity to sing in Harrogate’s premier performing  venue, the Convention Centre, with 300 other school children, an adult choral society and a full symphony orchestra.

The evening is full of variety, with songs from the children’s groups, Beati (a small off shoot from the HCS) , the HCS itself and the HSO.

Many of the pieces involve all the performers too: such a wonderful sound! all this along with audience participation carols and a visit from a special person dressed in red . . .what more could anyone want on a Saturday night?

HSO-Royal-Hall

Doors open early with the concert starting at 6pm. Tickets priced at £14 for adults, students half price and 14s and under free when accompanied by an adult and these can be bought on the night from the HCC box office.




 


