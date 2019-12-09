Well known children’s poet inspires Willow Tree Primary School Pupils

During November, Year 5 and 6 pupils at Willow Tree Primary School had the pleasure of attending poetry workshops delivered by one of the school’s very talented teaching assistants, Sue Hardy-Dawson. Sue is a well-known, Yorkshire born poet, artist, and illustrator who has been widely published in children’s poetry anthologies.
The children were lucky enough to hear all about Sue’s writing process and what she takes inspiration from. The children were captivated by her words and are now putting their learnings into practice by created their own poetry anthology to present as a thank you for helping them.
Phase Leader Amy Dobrashian said:
We’re incredibly lucky to have a published poet as part of our teaching team and we were delighted to be able to call upon Sue’s vast experience to help inspire our children with their poetry writing. Seeing how they were enthralled by Sue’s words was fantastic and the work they’ve since produced shows how much inspiration they took from the session.