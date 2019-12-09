33 year-old Ryan John McCaffrey, a former North Yorkshire Police Special Constable, former police staff member and self-employed photographer, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him
Man from Catterick Garrison sentenced for making indecent images of children

A man from Catterick Garrison has been sentenced at York Crown Court today (Monday 9 December 2019) for eight offences; six counts of making indecent images of children, one count of possession of prohibited images of children, and one count of possession of extreme pornography. His crimes were committed between June 2018 and June 2019.

33 year-old Ryan John McCaffrey, a former North Yorkshire Police Special Constable, former police staff member and self-employed photographer, pleaded guilty to all the charges against him.

McCaffrey received a 12 months suspended sentence, a five-year sexual harm prevention order and a 40 days rehabilitation order.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:

Child sexual offences causes grave harm to innocent victims. Behind every indecent image is a child who has suffered abuse and exploitation and the making, possession or sharing of these images is the most abhorrent of crimes.

McCaffrey has also let down the policing family. Nothing short of the highest integrity is tolerated in North Yorkshire Police and those who commit crimes of this nature, no matter who they are, will always be pursued and put in front of the courts.






