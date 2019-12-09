Burglary at Harrogate Wetherspoons

Please share the news













North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about a burglary that occurred in Harrogate.

Winter Gardens, Wetherspoons pub

between 5.40am and 5.50am on 10 November 2019

Involved three white men, who are believed to be aged between 25-33 years old

The men were making attempts to cover their faces with dark coloured scarves

Two of the men forced entry into the premises via the external bin store area and through several internal doors leading into the Manager’s office whilst the third waited in a maroon coloured Ford hatchback vehicle within the rear car park adjacent to The Ginnel.

The two men who entered the building were spooked by staff arriving and all three men left the area in the Ford hatchback.

Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the identity of the men and the vehicle that they have used.

In particular, they would like to know the routes that the vehicle may have taken prior to and after the incident and the identity of the man pictured.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 839 Elliott Chamberlin. You can also email elliott.chamberlin@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk