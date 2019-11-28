Welcome back the Knitting and Stitching Show 2019

Please share the news











The Knitting and Stitching Show is open from 28 November to 1 December 2019.

It established itself in 1990 and is the largest public show of the year from the Harrogate Convention Centre.

From the start, the aim was to create an unrivalled craft experience in the North of England – a place where like-minded crafters could meet up, discuss ideas, learn new skills and shop for their annual craft supplies.

Anna Baptiste, Event Director, The Knitting & Stitching Show: It’s great to be back in Harrogate again this year for The Knitting & Stitching Show. Yorkshire has a rich textile heritage and is a hotbed of creative talent so there’s no better place to celebrate all things stitched. We welcome thousands of visitors to the show every year who come along to be inspired by spectacular galleries by leading contemporary textile artists, to learn new skills in our extensive workshop programme, to meet up with fellow crafters and enjoy some shopping. With a Dressmaking Competition, Fashion Show on Friday at 5pm, artists live at work, demonstrations, displays (including the Harrogate Cenotaph Poppy Appeal display) and more, there is so much to see and do. It’s the perfect pre-Christmas outing for knitters and stitchers.

See https://www.theknittingandstitchingshow.com/harrogate/

Jacqueline is an award-winning rug weaver. She is one of only a small number of rug weavers still practising the heritage craft in the UK. The has a gallery exhibition, Colour & Weave, at the show and will present The Legacy Loom, a handmade eight shaft sample loom, engineered and crafted by Master Weaver Peter Collingwood OBE. The loom was used to create most of the samples for Peter’s definitive book, The Techniques of Rug Weaving, and is built from materials including reclaimed wood, musical instrument parts and mechanisms from other looms.

Jacqueline James, rug weaver, York: This very special loom is of great importance to the UK’s cultural heritage and I am privileged to be the temporary guardian until it finds a more permanent home in a suitable museum. Its loan is by kind permission of Peter’s equally talented son, rug weaver Jason Collingwood. This incredible hand built loom will help attract interest about rug weaving and celebrate the life and work of an outstanding British Master Weaver. Peter’s book has had a profound impact upon my own weaving practice since I started over 30 years ago. For many people around the world, the book continues to be a valuable and informative reference.

Jacqueline’s hand dyed and woven rugs and wall hangings blend new and traditional rug weaving techniques (like ‘shaft switching’, invented by Peter Collingwood) with contemporary design. Her colourful, often geometric work has been commissioned for York Minster, Westminster Abbey and the British Library.

Jacqueline James said: It is of great importance for me to share my experience, skills and enthusiasm about weaving and I will do all I can to encourage and inspire the next generations to continue this important, cultural tradition.

Sandra Togher is the owner of the Bowery in Leeds. She will be teaching textile workshops at The Knitting & Stitching Show in Harrogate from 28th November-1st December.

Sandra Togher said: I am a business owner, buyer, barista, gallery curator, but first and foremost I would say that I am a teacher. For the last 10 years, I have worked at The Knitting & Stitching Shows. I have had a very busy November, hosting 16 workshops at the Dublin show and 16 in Harrogate, so all in all I will be teaching over 500 people in all things sewing-related. I still work within schools, mainly teaching teachers, introducing more creativity and practical makes into the classroom whatever the subject. I run workshops related to current exhibitions at galleries and stately homes and more recently I have been doing lot of corporate crafternoons. There has been a huge surge in mindfulness and relaxation through crafting and companies are starting to introduce this to staff.

Phil Pearson is the owner of White Rose Sewing and Craft Centre, Commercial Street in Harrogate.

Phil Pearson said: We have been coming to the show for 22-years now. My daughter runs the shop, but we just can’t-not do the show. We see regular customers from across the North East, with many almost making it a yearly pilgrimage to see what’s new.

Daisy Collingridge is exhibiting “The House of the unmade bed”

She has created a group of characters that celebrate the human form. They are soft sculptures that push the traditional idea of quilting.









